Service Information
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church

"Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before His presence with singing." (Psalm 100:2) Timothy Wayne Sciple was a loving husband and father, a chemical engineer for Dow and BASF, a singer, a USTA Louisiana Combo championship tennis player, a lover of travel, books, and the arts (especially movies and plays), and an avid fan of Crimson Tide Football and all LSU sports (except when they played Alabama). Tim was born September 22, 1944 in Mobile, AL, and died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, where he lived for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda Caudle Sciple, his parents, Bertha Stokes Sciple and Armon Chester Sciple, and his brother, Joel Clarence Sciple. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Sciple, of Baton Rouge, and his son, Matt Sciple, of Minneapolis. Tim earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama in 1966. For more than 50 years he was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, where he sang in the Chancel Choir, Men's Ensemble, and was a frequent soloist. Tim played on various tennis teams, volunteered weekly at Southeast Ministries, served on numerous church committees and in multiple church ministries, and was a member and frequent teacher of the Seekers Sunday School Class, Page Turners Book Club, and his small group book club. Visitation will be at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2, from 10am until a short memorial service at 11am, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church or its music ministry. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019

