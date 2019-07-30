|
Timothy Wayne Stears, age 52, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on July 27, 2019. Timothy leaves behind two of the most important people, that he was extremely proud of, his two sons, Landon and Luke. He enjoyed his dog Jack, going hunting, and playing and watching all sports. Timothy was an entrepreneur and will be remembered as a hard worker. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. Timothy is also survived by his father, Jimmy (Rocky) Stears, brothers, Troy (Dawn) Stears, Todd (Sherry) Stears, and sister, Teffani (Keith) Plauche'. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Atkinson. Visiting hours will take place at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 10:00 am until services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019