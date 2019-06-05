Tina Colleen Jenkins, 56, was born on April 6th, 1963 and passed away on June 2nd, 2019. She was a native and resident of Gramercy, LA. Tina is survived by her daughter, Lauren; mother, Rezette Alleman Jenkins; brothers, Gordon Dee Jenkins (Tammie) and Jerome Jenkins; sisters, Elizabeth Jenkins Bowman (James), Sherry Jenkins Mury, Jennifer Jenkins (Ronnie Scallan), Denise Jenkins Palmisano (David). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvy Dee Jenkins. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 10:00am until 12 Noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12Noon and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019