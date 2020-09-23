Tina Kelley Davis, born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 62. Tina was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time and making memories with her family and friends. Tina had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting. Tina is survived by her daughters, Melanie Holton Foster (Brian) and Brandi Davis; son, Joshua William Holton; mother, Doris Powers Kelley; sisters, Lynette Anderson (Harold) and Dara Gautreau (Gary); brother, Eric Kelley (Becky); grandchildren, Brock Ciampa, Haley Ciampa, Hazen Foster, Hardi Foster, Harlen Foster, Isabella Holton; mother-in-law, Ruby Sharp Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Davis; father, Hardy "HJ" Kelley; grandparents, Walter and Bella Kelley and Eugene and Dorothy Powers. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Prairieville. Brian Foster, Eric Kelley, Joshua Holton, Hazen Foster, Jeffrey Kelley, Brock Ciampa will serve as pallbearers. Cloyd Holton will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to thank her nurse practitioner and friend, Amy Landry Delaney and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tina's honor to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

