1/1
Tina Kelley Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Kelley Davis, born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 62. Tina was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time and making memories with her family and friends. Tina had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting. Tina is survived by her daughters, Melanie Holton Foster (Brian) and Brandi Davis; son, Joshua William Holton; mother, Doris Powers Kelley; sisters, Lynette Anderson (Harold) and Dara Gautreau (Gary); brother, Eric Kelley (Becky); grandchildren, Brock Ciampa, Haley Ciampa, Hazen Foster, Hardi Foster, Harlen Foster, Isabella Holton; mother-in-law, Ruby Sharp Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Davis; father, Hardy "HJ" Kelley; grandparents, Walter and Bella Kelley and Eugene and Dorothy Powers. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Prairieville. Brian Foster, Eric Kelley, Joshua Holton, Hazen Foster, Jeffrey Kelley, Brock Ciampa will serve as pallbearers. Cloyd Holton will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to thank her nurse practitioner and friend, Amy Landry Delaney and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tina's honor to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved