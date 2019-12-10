A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Tina L. Truax went to her eternal home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was 76 years old. Tina was a foster parent of many children, and loved spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her loving husband of 58 years, Julius "Buddy" Truax; two sons, Darrell and wife Dee, Joey; two daughters, Lorretta "Sis" Craig and husband David, Erica and fiancé Brandon; brother, Wilson Watts and wife Hattie; sister, Lenora Wheat and husband Deloan; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Truax Family Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019