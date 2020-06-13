Tina Lanoux
1966 - 2020
It is with sadden hearts that we inform you of the passing of one of the most thoughtful, caring & wonderful persons you would EVER meet! Tina Lanoux, the MOST loved wife, daughter, daughter in-law, sister, sister-in-law, stepmom, friend & nanny, passed at the young age of 53, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in a tragic auto accident. She was a loyal & dedicated employee with EATEL for 36 years & the "go to" person for your cruzin' & traveling needs through her Geaux Traveling, and then (as if that wasn't enough), she also helped out @ Red's Seafood in Maurepas working alongside her sister Lisa, godchild Chelsea & close friends where plenty of laughs & fun was shared! She was such a happy person & well loved by her family & friends, but, especially by her beloved & devoted husband, Luke Armand. What a gift to know such a wonderful person, she has touched so many lives & will be so sadly missed by all, especially her family & close friends. Tina was born December 2, 1966, in Wilmington, NC to Dennis Lanoux & the late Evelyn White. Tina is survived by her cherished husband, Luke Armand, father, Dennis & (stepmom) Glenda Lanoux, mother-in-law, Ms. Dot, 2 sisters & brother in-laws, Paula & Joey Babin & Lisa & Ty Burgess, 2 stepchildren, Niki & Zaq Armand, 2 godchildren, Dillon LeBlanc & Chelsea Burgess, numerous brother & sister in-laws, her beloved dogs, Belle, Ju-Ju & Bo & numerous close family & friends. She is preceded in death by her mother & stepfather, Evelyn & Clifton White, parental grandparents, Alfred & Ida Lanoux & maternal grandparents, Burris & Stelma Laiche. Tina enjoyed spending time with family & friends cruzin on the river, being on a cruise ship or going to the races (Talladega bound)! In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor, because really, that was just the type of person she was, always giving & thinking of others! Special thanks to all the firefighters, troopers & especially, Anthony "Slim" Gregoire for taking such wonderful care of her family members at the scene & going that extra mile of watching over Tina & keeping the family informed. You will never know how grateful we truly are for that! And, of course, we cannot leave out all our wonderful friends that came running after our frantic calls from the scene, you are all truly appreciated! We love & miss you so much already "tina", you will always be remembered, loved, cherished & in our hearts forever! Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Then to continue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral services for 12:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Deacon Steven Gonzales will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at oursofh.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
