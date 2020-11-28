Todd Ashley Dykstra, a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1982, in Oklahoma City, OK to Gustavo Salazar and Cindy Elizabeth (Dykstra) Finch. Todd married Ashley Yvette (Banks) Dykstra, and together, they enjoyed 13 years of marriage. Together they have a beautiful, smart, and talented daughter, Zoey Michelle Dykstra. Todd was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan. He would always wear his OU jersey because he enjoyed the conversations it started. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Doyle and Elizabeth Ann (Baze) Dykstra; grandmother ( Abuela), Teresa Salazar; mother, Cindy Elizabeth (Dykstra) Finch; uncle, Clifford Alan Dykstra; and sister, Amy Ann Armour. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Dykstra; daughter, Zoey Michelle Dykstra; father, Gus Salazar; sister, Lillian Salazar; stepfather, Daniel Finch and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be at 11 am followed by a memorial to celebrate his life at 1 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA.

