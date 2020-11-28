1/1
Todd Ashley Dykstra
1982 - 2020
{ "" }
Todd Ashley Dykstra, a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1982, in Oklahoma City, OK to Gustavo Salazar and Cindy Elizabeth (Dykstra) Finch. Todd married Ashley Yvette (Banks) Dykstra, and together, they enjoyed 13 years of marriage. Together they have a beautiful, smart, and talented daughter, Zoey Michelle Dykstra. Todd was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan. He would always wear his OU jersey because he enjoyed the conversations it started. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Doyle and Elizabeth Ann (Baze) Dykstra; grandmother ( Abuela), Teresa Salazar; mother, Cindy Elizabeth (Dykstra) Finch; uncle, Clifford Alan Dykstra; and sister, Amy Ann Armour. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Dykstra; daughter, Zoey Michelle Dykstra; father, Gus Salazar; sister, Lillian Salazar; stepfather, Daniel Finch and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be at 11 am followed by a memorial to celebrate his life at 1 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry. I think if you often. I'm so sad to see this news.
Pam Kinser
