Obituary
Todd Daniel Haydel, a resident of Slaughter, died in an automobile accident on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was 40 years old and worked at Westlake Chemical. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home Inc. in Zachary on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 9 am until service at 12 pm conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Brandie Fletcher Haydel. Children, Katelynn Haydel, Taylor Haydel, Kylie Noland, James Avery Noland III, and Austin Noland. Mother, Cindi McDonald and father, Danny Haydel. Half-brother, Beau Haydel and grandmother, Carol Kavina. Also survived by is in laws, Steve and Dianne Fletcher and Judy and Jimmy Simmons. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Ruby Haydel. Pallbearers will be Austin Noland, Avery Noland, Bobby Blades, Ben Bishop, Tony Bain, Chris Buhler, Stephen Tidwell and Bryan Gros. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Oneal, Brad Fulton and Eric Reed. Todd was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed offshore fishing and race cars. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
