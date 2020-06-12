Todd Patrick Kelly, aged 31, passed away on the morning of Sunday, June 7 at his home. Todd, who was known as a gentle giant, was a self starter and hard worker. He started and managed a successful logistics business for the last ten years. Although he was a man of few words, he was quick witted and would tell you like it was. He is survived by his mother Paige Miller Kelly, father Edward Sr. (Nancy), two older brothers Eddie Jr. and Kirk. Also survived by uncles David (Vickie) Miller and Pat (Diane) Miller, two nieces, two nephews, cousins, sister-in-law Corinna and his special friend Mikki Hancock. Preceded in death by grandparents and his special aunt Lynn Miller Taylor. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

