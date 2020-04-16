Toler Sanders a native of Ethel, LA. entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 81 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. Toler was a resident of Baton Rouge and was employed for 40 years at Anderson-Dunham and Rinker Materials. He survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara Noel Sanders; daughters Robbye Sanders and Tonia Sanders; three grandsons, Jonathan Ard Jr., Cameron Williams and Toler Williams; four sisters Ivy Lee Grimes, Lee Ella Sanders,Bernice Howard and Fannie Griffith. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lubertha Sanders; sisters Dorothy Sanders-Johnson, Annie Mae Sanders-Thomas; brothers, Alfred Sanders, Henry Sanders, Robert J. Sanders, Robert E. Sanders, Herbert J. Sanders Sr, and Tony Sanders. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.