Tollie Coates, Jr. age 91, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 24, 2020. Tollie was a WWII veteran and served with the United States Army and Coast Guard. He is survived by children, Tollie M. Coates, III and wife Susan, Kim C. Andrews and Angel C. Ray; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; half-sisters, Eunice Fay Coates, Carol Lane Rodrigues, Tanna Coates; and half-brother, Jimmie Coates. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tollie M. Coates, Sr. and Katie Spears Coates; stepmother, Annie Mae Coates; wife, Juanita Bordelon Coates; brother, Leroy Coates; sisters, Shirley Carter Coates, Mary Coates Fontenot, Lucille Coates Hardy and Hope Coates Darst; and stepbrother, Charles Purvis. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org in Tollie's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.