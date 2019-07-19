Tolor Edgar White Sr. was born in Liberty, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He entered into the arms of his heavenly Father on July 13, 2019 at the age of 85.999. He was married to his childhood sweetheart Oranell Smith for 61 years. He served the United States of America as a soldier during the Korean War in the United States Army 24th Infantry Division, Military Police (MP). He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He received the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He served the State of Louisiana as an employee of the Southern University System. "Mr. White" was intelligent, responsible, and a man of detail. When recently asked by the nurse at the hospital his pain level on a scale from 1 to 10, he paused, thought and responded, "about a 7.5." Known for his quote, "one second at a time," he went on to retire with 55 years of service. He was named Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs and Comptroller Emeritus of the Southern University System and received an Honorary Doctorate of Business in 2010. Arrangements: Greenoaks Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 21, 2019