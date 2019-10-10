Tom L. "Pretty Face" Johnson departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was 37, and a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019