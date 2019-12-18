Tomeeka Gallien passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am until funeral time. Interment: Hope Cemetery, Plank Rd, Baton Rouge. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019