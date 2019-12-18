Tomeeka Mills Dawson Gallien

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tomeeka Mills Dawson Gallien.
Service Information
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
2929 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
70805
(504)-943-6621
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tomeeka Gallien passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am until funeral time. Interment: Hope Cemetery, Plank Rd, Baton Rouge. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (504) 943-6621
funeral home direction icon