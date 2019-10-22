Mrs. Tommie Jean Bryan Beavers, 83, of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on October 21, 2019. Mrs. Beavers was born May 7th, 1936 in Harperville, Mississippi. She was a retired lab technician and phlebotomist with Baton Rouge Clinic and a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed caring for animals. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Luther Bryan, Jr. and Nette Aline O'Bannon Bryan; one brother, John Luther Bryan, III; and her husband, John Beavers. Family members include two children, Dan (Brenda) Beavers and Melissa Beavers; and numerous cats and her dog, Gracie. Graveside services will be held at Rolling Hills Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pearl River County SPCA, 1700 Palestine Rd, Picayune, MS, 39466. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019