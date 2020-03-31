Tommie Johnson Sr (2020 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie Johnson Sr.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tommie Johnson, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans, LA. He was 70 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Graveside service was held at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.