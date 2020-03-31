Tommie Johnson, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans, LA. He was 70 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Graveside service was held at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020