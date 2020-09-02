1/1
Tommie Lee Mitchell
1947 - 2020
Tommie Lee Mitchell, 73, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Glendora, MS on April 9, 1947 to the late Claudie Lee and Rushie Lee Mitchell. He retired from the Baton Rouge Water Company after 42 years of service. He loved the Lord and was a member of McKowen Missionary Baptist Church where he served in the Male Chorus. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years Mildred Mitchell and was blessed to raise two loving children Roosevelt Mitchell (Sandra) and Rebecca Mitchell-Mants (Kumasi). He is also survived by one brother Elvi Mitchell of Baton Rouge, LA; five sisters, Sarah Grice, Carrie Hill, Georgia Pooler (David), and Emma Thomas, nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; one great great-granchild; and two Godchildren. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents, Claudie Lee and Rushie Lee Mitchell; brothers, Bruce, David, Floyd, Henry and McKinley Mitchell; sister, Odia Lee Mitchell Duncan; grandchildren, Deshanda Giviens, Selena Mitchell, and Roosevelt "Martrell" Williams. Viewing is from Saturday, September 5, 2020 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Service, graveside service immediately following at 10:45 a.m. at Southern Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Rev. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson, Sr,. Officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
