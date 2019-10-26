Tommie "Sue Green departed this earthly life on Thursday October 17, 2019 at her residence at the age of 71. Sue was employed by the Arc of Baton Rouge and retired after 22 years of dedicated service to Metro Enterprises. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter Chrystal (Kenneth) Brown, one son Antonio Green, Grandchildren Kennedi and Christian Brown, and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday October 28, 2019 10:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment in Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019