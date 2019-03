Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Achee. View Sign

Tommy Achee, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away March 21, 2019 at the age of 64 at his daughter's home in Addis. He was born in Baton Rouge on December 29, 1954 to parents, Roland and Rosa Mae Theriot Achee. After 23 years of living in Greenville, South Carolina, he came back home to Baton Rouge in 2010. He worked in the steel industry as a steel estimator from the age of 18 until he retired in 2012. Tommy enjoyed bowling, playing pool, collecting coins and was a devoted LSU fan. He is survived by daughter, Tammy Achee Ainsworth; sister, Pam Achee Suggs; former wife and friend Suzie Doiron Shilling; grandson, Ian Ainsworth; nieces, Anne (Matthew) Harper, Dawn Achee, Carolyn Achee; nephew, Jeremy Suggs (Aimee); great nieces, Reagan, Bridgette; great nephews, Philip, Kellen, Jaxon and Charlie. Preceded in death by parents, Roland J. and Rosa Mae Theriot Achee and brother, Roland J. Achee Jr. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until graveside service at 1:00 pm. A special thank you to The Hospice of Baton Rouge for the love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Tommy's name to The Hospice of Baton Rouge.

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

