Tommy Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Baker, age 78 passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born in Houma, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Tommy was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a retired Lieutenant of the Louisiana State Police. Tommy is preceded in death by his first wife, Danielle M. Baker; second wife, Betty Jo Baker "My Little Darling"; father, George Baker; mother and step-father, Frank and Virginia Lantrip; brother, Jerry Baker; sister and brother-in-law, John and Lee Gentry; sister, Faye White.Tommy is survived by his children, John Baker (Kim) and Bonnie Loupe (Blaine); grandchildren, Ashlyn Baker (Landon), Luke Valentine (Emily), Danielle Crovetto (Seppe), Austin Baker (Katlyn), Harley Loupe; great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, Bradley Baker, Bailey Baker, Reid Valentine, Eli Valentine, Kane Baker.Tommy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, the Louisiana State Troopers Association, and Christian Motorcycle Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Will be praying for the family. Met Tommy through my brother, Robin. Tommy was his neighbor and fellow hunter. Too any memories, but a great friend and father.
Kevin Alonzo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved