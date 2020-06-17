Tommy Baker, age 78 passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born in Houma, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Tommy was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a retired Lieutenant of the Louisiana State Police. Tommy is preceded in death by his first wife, Danielle M. Baker; second wife, Betty Jo Baker "My Little Darling"; father, George Baker; mother and step-father, Frank and Virginia Lantrip; brother, Jerry Baker; sister and brother-in-law, John and Lee Gentry; sister, Faye White.Tommy is survived by his children, John Baker (Kim) and Bonnie Loupe (Blaine); grandchildren, Ashlyn Baker (Landon), Luke Valentine (Emily), Danielle Crovetto (Seppe), Austin Baker (Katlyn), Harley Loupe; great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, Bradley Baker, Bailey Baker, Reid Valentine, Eli Valentine, Kane Baker.Tommy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, the Louisiana State Troopers Association, and Christian Motorcycle Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.