Tommy Hollingsworth (1946 - 2020)
Tommy F. Hollingsworth passed away at home on February 13, 2020. He was born in Laurel, MS on November 13, 1946 and graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1964. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968. Tommy was a Millwright by trade. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of fifty years, Joan Biggs Hollingsworth, sons, Stephen F Hollingsworth and Kevin T. Hollingsworth, and daughter-in-law, Nicole Southern. He was preceded in death by his twin granddaughters, Rachel and Sara Hollingsworth. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Century Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements were handled under the direction of Seale Funeral Home. www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
