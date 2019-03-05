Tommy Ladette Underwood, 65 years old, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He was born to Herman and Frances Underwood on January 21, 1954 in Ackerman, MS. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then served and retired from the Naval Reserve and National Guard. Tommy is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Brenda Day, Vancouver, Wash., and Teresa and Steve Sims, Ethel; and two nieces, Lacey and Sarah Sims, Baker; great-nephew, Torin Horton; and great-nieces, Brianna and Alayna Sims, all of Baker. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; Herman and Frances Underwood. Relatives and Friends are invited to join the family at the graveside service with military honors at the Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tommy's memory to the Salvation Army. The online guestbook may be sign by visiting www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Ladette Underwood.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019