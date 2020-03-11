Tommy Lee Eubanks

  • "Gina, Much love to you and your family. Praying for comfort..."
    - Grace Jones
Service Information
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5468
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt Pilgrim BC
Clinton, LA
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt Pilgrim BC
Clinton, LA
Obituary
Tommy Lee Eubanks, 69, a native and resident of Clinton, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 due to a car accident. Visitation will be Thurs, March 12th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Mt Pilgrim BC in Clinton. Religious services, Fri, March 13th at 11 am, Mt Pilgrim BC. Interment will be in the La National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, three brothers, Willie W. Jackson (Frances), Johnny Davis, Henry Davis Grinner (Joyce), two sisters, Lottie Quiett- Williams and Dr. Gina E. Eubanks, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
