Toni Diane Gulotta Navarro, 72 years old of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1946, to the late Sam Buster and Eva Brady Gulotta. Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Blaise Navarro, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law Regina and Mark Gill; son and daughter-in-law Blaise Jr. and Shannon Navarro; 3 grandsons, Blaise, Cody and wife Ashly, and Dominick Navarro; 2 granddaughters, Sarah and Emily Gill; 1 great-granddaughter, Amelia Navarro; brother, Gerald Gulotta; and sister, Margaret LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dominick and Victoria Lavigne Navarro; brother, J.B. Gulotta; and sisters, Mary Vaughn, Charlene Kirkland and Shirlene Accardo. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00 pm, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Colonial Cemetery Mausoleum in Independence, Louisiana. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019