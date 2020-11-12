Toni Jean Jewell, 71, of Centreville, Mississippi, passed away on November 10, 2020. She was born October 7, 1949 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In 1967, Mrs. Jewell married James Rodney Jewell in Alexandria, Louisiana. Mrs. Jewell attended Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA. She volunteered and worked at Bethany Christian School, where her children attended. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and fishing. She was also devoted to the women's bible study group at her church, Thomson Memorial Presbyterian. She is survived by her husband, James Rodney Jewell; brother Gary Wilcox and his wife Linda; sister Wanda and her husband Lanny McWilliams; and brother in law Alden Wentworth. She is also survived by her daughter Laura and her husband Hugo Llorens; daughter Mary Jewell; son David Jewell and his wife Lacey; and daughter Sarah and her husband Chad Menzina. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Alexandra and Ben Llorens; Katie, Kelsey, and Thomas Stevenson and Abby Calais; Gabe and Jake Jewell; and Madilynn and Hayden Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Arlis Wilcox, and her sister Lisa Wentworth. The funeral will be held at Thomson Memorial Presbyterian Church; P.C.A., 225 W. Main Street, Centreville, MS. 39631 on Saturday, November 14. Visitation: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm. Service: 1:30 pm. "A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family and portions for her female servants. She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers. She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy. When it snows, she has no fear for her household; for all of them are clothed in scarlet. She makes coverings for her bed; she is clothed in fine linen and purple. Her husband is respected at the city gate, where he takes his seat among the elders of the land. She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes. She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:10-31

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store