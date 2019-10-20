Toni Joyce Horton McCoy

Obituary
Toni Joyce Horton McCoy departed this life Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 58. She leaves to cherish her memories her Husband Richard Anthony McCoy, Children Tewyne, Shenita, and Harold, Parents William Hawkins and Flora Horton, and host of other relatives and friends. Visiting Monday, October 21, 2019 5:00-7:00 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Visiting Tuesday 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center, 1771 N. Lobdell Blvd. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
