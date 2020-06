Or Copy this URL to Share

Toni N. Cummings 6, died on May 27, 2020. Visitation will be Sat. June 6 from 10:00 AM until the religious service for 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 58130 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine. Professional Service entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service (225) 952-9111.

