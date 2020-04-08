Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni Rosette Metoyer Booker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Toni Rosette Metoyer Booker was born on Dec. 5, 1964 in Alexandria, Louisiana to parents, Granvel G. Metoyer and Rosia Gilbert Metoyer. Toni accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Roosevelt Shorter, and Reverend Dr. James Hardison, Sr. A graduate of Peabody High School in 1982, Toni received a full Legislative scholarship to Tulane University, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics in 1986, and then she received her Master of Science Degree in Chemistry from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After graduating, she began a career with the State of Louisiana as a nuclear physicist and an environmental scientist. She retired in 2019. Toni was united in matrimony to Lawrence Booker in 1994 and they have two sons, Langston Samuel Booker and Ellison Simon Booker. Toni was A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and served on Educational Boards both at Tulane University and LSU. She also leaves to cherish her memory, a sister, Karlette Arnold (George), 2 brothers Renwick Metoyer (Linda), and Keith Metoyer (Charlene), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A private service for the immediate family will be held followed by a private burial in the Louisiana National Cemetery of Zachary Louisiana. Friends and extended family may leave condolences on her tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

