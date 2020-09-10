1/1
Tony Edward Matthews, Sr., age 88, of Clinton, La., gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La. He was a Korea War Veteran. Tony Sr. is survived by 2 daughters Nancy Matthews, Cheryl Matthews and a special niece Brunetta Brown and 3 sons, Tony Matthews, Jr., Darius Matthews, Sr. and Kenny Sanders. 2 sisters, Mary Angrum and Edith Spears and 1 brother, Johnny Matthews. 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 am -11:00 am. Services for immediate family from 11:00 am -11:45 am. Graveside dismissal open to all and will be at the Greater Macedonia Cemetery at 14772 Highway 10, Clinton, La. 70722. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
