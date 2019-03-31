Tony Franklin Russell, 72, of Denham Springs, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019, in Baton Rouge. He was a native of Tallulah, Louisiana, where he graduated from Tallulah High in 1966. He attended Louisiana State University from 1966-1969, where he starred as an offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers football team. He worked for the better part of four decades in the petro-chemical industry in the Baton Rouge area. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen, along with three sons - Jason, Keith and Mark, two sisters - Louise and Geneva, three brothers - Thomas, Benton and Clinton, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Luther, mother Gertrude, sisters Laverne and Mary, and brothers Terry and Travis. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Denham Springs and Istrouma Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Services will be Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to the in Tony's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019