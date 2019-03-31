Tony Franklin Russell

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I Love You Daddy!!! You will be missed more than you could..."
    - Keith Russell
  • "Tony always had a smile and a sense of humor. At LSU for a..."
    - Arthur Davis

Tony Franklin Russell, 72, of Denham Springs, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019, in Baton Rouge. He was a native of Tallulah, Louisiana, where he graduated from Tallulah High in 1966. He attended Louisiana State University from 1966-1969, where he starred as an offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers football team. He worked for the better part of four decades in the petro-chemical industry in the Baton Rouge area. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen, along with three sons - Jason, Keith and Mark, two sisters - Louise and Geneva, three brothers - Thomas, Benton and Clinton, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Luther, mother Gertrude, sisters Laverne and Mary, and brothers Terry and Travis. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Denham Springs and Istrouma Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Services will be Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to the in Tony's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019
bullet LSU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations