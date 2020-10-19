1/1
Tony Merle Kilpatrick
1939 - 2020
"You now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take away from you." John 16:22. Tony Merle Kilpatrick was welcomed into eternal life by His Creator, Lord and Savior on October 16, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. He was born on October 21, 1939 in Dubberly, LA, to Ruth Pierce Kilpatrick and Harvel Denson Kilpatrick. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in his late teens, and was stationed in Fountainbleau, France. There he met his loving wife of 50 years, Nicole Etienne Kilpatrick, who predeceased him in 2012. He was a Heavy Machine Operator by trade and worked many years in the power plants and other industries. He was a member and former Master of the Central Masonic Lodge #442. Tony had a profound love for family, and for the serenity and beauty of his family land in Marble Valley, Alabama. He will remain in our hearts and memories always. He is survived by his beloved sons, Jon Steven Kilpatrick and Byron Eric Kilpatrick; daughter-in-law, Laurie L. Kilpatrick; grandchildren, Brandon M. Kilpatrick and Mallory K. Bonck; five great-grandchildren; sister, Golda K. Ensminger; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ensminger; sister-in-law, Delores ("Sweetie") Kilpatrick; and numerous other family and friends. Predeceased by his wife, Nicole E. Kilpatrick; brother Talmedge Kilpatrick; mother, Ruth P. Kilpatrick; and father, Harvel Denson Kilpatrick. Graveside services only by Pastor Kenneth Ensminger at Marble Valley Cemetery, Marble Valley, AL, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., with interment to follow. Local arrangements by Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA, coordinating with Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
