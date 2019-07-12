Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonya Marie Hoff Thornton. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Felder Cemetery Highway 16 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On July 9, 2019, Tonya, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 45 years old, Tonya was born December 9, 1973 to parents Susan Elaine Crowder and Henry John Mulkey. Tonya was employed with Livingston Parish Public School, where she loved her job at North Corbin Junior High in Walker. A resident of Denham Springs and a native to Baton Rouge. Graveside service will be on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Felder Cemetery on Highway 16 conducted by Pastor Brenda Reed. Tonya is survived by her parents Susan Elaine Crowder, Henry John Mulkey and wife Diane Mulkey, her loving husband of 17 years Ernie D. Thornton, sons Tullie C. Thornton |||, Burt Thornton, Michael Thornton, a granddaughter Alaina Thornton, sisters Winona Russell and husband Shanon Russell, Beverly Harris, Tonya Lynn Mulkey, Linda Heck and husband Brian Cobb, Casey Holley and husband CG Holley, brothers John Hoff and wife Andrea Hoff, Michael Mulkey and wife Maggie Mulkey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tonya was know for her dedication to her family and friends, her superb work ethic, and loving and kind spirit. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching WWE. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Rest in the arms of God Our Savior till we all see you again in heaven. Amen. Memorial donations can be made to the Tonya Thornton Memorial Fund at North Corbin Junior High, 32725 North Corbin Road Walker, LA 70785

