Tonya Renea Gordon
Tonya Renea Gordon departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020. Private family viewing Thursday, September 10, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm . Drive-through viewing from 5 pm - 8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy. 1042, Greensburg, La. 70441. Visitation will be Friday 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, La.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Greensburg
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Greensburg
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Greensburg
87 Paddio Johnson Ln Hwy 1042
Greensburg, LA 70441
225-222-4479
