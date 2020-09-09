Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya Renea Gordon departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020. Private family viewing Thursday, September 10, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm . Drive-through viewing from 5 pm - 8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy. 1042, Greensburg, La. 70441. Visitation will be Friday 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, La.

