Funeral for Tonya Southern Thompson will be held at 11 am on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9 am. Tonya was born on July 8, 1975 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on June 5, 2019 at the age of 43 years. She worked as a motel clerk, medical clerk and a food server. She adored and once collected carousel horses. She is preceded in death by her son Nicholas Southern and a brother Micheal Seal. She is survived by her beloved eleven year old son Tyler; parents Tommy and Bonnie Kinchen Southern; her husband Derrick Thompson; her sister Tresha Melancon; special niece Deshae Seal; other niece and nephews Randy, Cole, Gracie and Murcos; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to assist the family; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/tonya-southern-thompson. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019