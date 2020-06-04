Tori Yvette Dunn
1967 - 2020
Tori Yvette Dunn, 52, passed away May 16, 2020, at OLOL in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by husband Kenneth Profit; 3 children, Tiera, Terrian, & T'chele Williams; 6 grandchildren; a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing – Saturday, June 6, 2020 9a.m to 10 a.m. Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. Homegoing Service immediately following - Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:00 a.m.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
