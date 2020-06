Or Copy this URL to Share

Tori Yvette Dunn, 52, passed away May 16, 2020, at OLOL in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by husband Kenneth Profit; 3 children, Tiera, Terrian, & T'chele Williams; 6 grandchildren; a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing – Saturday, June 6, 2020 9a.m to 10 a.m. Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. Homegoing Service immediately following - Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:00 a.m.

