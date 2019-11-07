Torry Lynn Boudreaux, a native of Lafayette and resident of Plaquemine, passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 40. She is survived by Mother Edna Mendoza, Four Children Nicholas Gene Haydell, Darren Bolds, Jonathan Bolds, and Kolbie Babineaux, Siblings Trudy Perritt, Horace Babineaux Tanya Burgess, Norman (Molly) Mouille, and Judy Mouille, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Plaquemine.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019