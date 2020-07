Or Copy this URL to Share

Toussaint "Tudy" Hardnett transitioned to his Heavenly home on July 21, 2020. He was a resident of Old Jefferson Community Care since 2012. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with family and friends. He is survived by Carol Branch, daughter and two sons, Eric and Toussaint. Viewing from 9-10 on Saturday at New Creation Christian Center. Service is to follow immediately after.

