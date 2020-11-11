1/1
Tracey Lynette Hollins
1968 - 2020
Tracey Lynette Hollins was born to Freddy and Nellie Hollins in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Woman's Hospital on February 9, 1968. She was called to rest on October 31, 2020 at 11:11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She received her education in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, graduating from Baker High School in 1986. She went on to Southern University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work in 1993. Tracey is survived by her mother, Nellie Mae Hollins; her loving daughters, Kierra Latre', Kayla Trinique, and Trinity Monique; her sisters, Cathy (David) Jones and Jennifer (Clark) Williams; her nephews and nieces, Brandon (Briana) Harrell, Cameron (Shan'Kedru) Harrell, Serenity Clardae' Williams, and Harmonee Jenae' Williams; her aunts, Rozella Howard, Roxanne Howard, and Rev. Shirley Wells; her uncles, Henry Hollins, Alvin Hollins, and Albert (Betty) Howard. Drive-by viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-7 pm. at Verrette's Funeral Home in New Roads, Louisiana. Viewing will resume at Verrette's Funeral Home from 9-10:30 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 am at Verrette's Funeral Home in New Roads, Louisiana. Masks are required.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Verrette's Funeral Home
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Verrette's Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Verrette's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Verrette's Funeral Home
1018 Parent St.
New Roads, LA 70760
225-638-7544
3 entries
November 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Delores Andrews
Family
November 10, 2020
November 9, 2020
Love and miss you Tee Tracey! I will cherish the great memories and times we shared! Rest on and I will see you again one day!
Brandon
Family
