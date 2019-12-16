Tracey Lynn Stephens, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed December 15, 2019 at the age of 47. She is a graduate from Robert E. Lee High School, class of 1991. She enjoyed reading, playing on the computer and being with her family and her dog, Mikey. Tracey is survived by her mother, Evelyn Stephens Wentworth; grandmother, Bobbie Higginbotham of Winnsboro, LA; step-brother Otis Voss (Shannon) of Baton Rouge; four cousins, Brice and Dillon Case and Emmanuel and Matthew Higginbotham, all of Baton Rouge; two uncles, Roy Higginbotham of Winnsboro, LA., and Jimmy Higginbotham(Tersea) of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by her father Michael Wayne Stephens; stepdad, Wyatt Wentworth; grandfather, Otis Higginbotham. Visitation will take place at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00am until funeral service time of 12:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Baton Rouge for the love and care they gave Tracey.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019