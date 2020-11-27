1/1
Tracey Michelle Wade
1967 - 2020
Tracey Michelle Wade was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the union of Samuel Wade and Ernestine Stevenson Wade on February 2, 1967. She resided in Baton Rouge for years and later relocated with her job to Houston, Texas. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved little sister, niece and aunt,Tracey on November 8, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston, Texas at the age of 53. She was baptized at an early age as a Jehovah's Witness. Tracey was the second to the youngest of siblings and was truly loved by family and friends. She was affectionately known by family and her nieces and nephews as "Tee Tracey". She was an avid reader and enjoyed studying black history, egyptians, visiting museums and taking road trips. She leaves to cherish her precious memories five sisters, Lois (Vernie) Richard, Claudette (Warren) Williams, Marie A. Wade, Melanie W. (Eddie) Jones, Leslie D. Stevenson and one aunt, Bettie Wessinger; one first cousin, Darryl W. Stevenson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Samuel Wade; mother, Ernestine S. Wade; three brothers, Kenneth J. Wade, Norman Wade, Charles A. Wade; one sister, Jacqueline D. Wade; maternal grandmother, Elnora Reed; maternal grandfather, Willie Stevenson; paternal grandfather, Willie Wade; paternal grandmother Lucille Wade and great-grandmother, Lodee "Dee Dee" Reed. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 28, 2020, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to religious service at 1:00 pm, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
NOV
28
Interment
Hope Cemetery
