Traci B. Starr passed away peacefully at her home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 53, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother Jeanne Marks Starr. Traci is survived by her father William F. Starr Jr., her siblings Melanie L. Starr, Kerrie Shields (Steve), Greg K. Starr (Beth), and Sean M. Starr. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and will continue until Mass time. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020