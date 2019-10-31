|
Tracie Ann Jackson Clark, 58, of Baton Rouge passed away on October 29th, 2019. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High class of '79, and worked as a real estate agent for the last 16 years. She loved spending time with friends and family, cooking, sewing and taking care of her "critters". But, most of all she loved giving her time to help others. Tracie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim; her sons Jim Clark III and Christopher Clark and his wife Angella; her brother RT Jackson and his wife Jennifer; her mother Sharon Conerly and her husband Ron; Granddaughters and the light of her life, Ryan and Julia. She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Jackson. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Ceremony in her honor at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2 pm until Memorial Service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Tracie's name. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of our family and friends for their help and support at this time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019