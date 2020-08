Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracye Barnes passed away in Zachary on July 28, 2020. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, Aug. 7 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery.

