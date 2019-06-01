Born on October 2, 1932, Travis Elton Nichols passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the age of 86. He was born in Simpson County, MS and has lived in Baton Rouge since 1965. Travis graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he met Freida, his loving wife of 64 years, then served in the US Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956. He spent his career in the insurance industry as a Chartered Life Underwriter. He was a longtime member and past president of Red Stick Kiwanis. Travis enjoyed painting and gardening and was a past president of the Botanical Garden Foundation. He was an active member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he served as an usher. Travis is survived by his wife, Freida Lois (Wilkerson) Nichols; children, Mike (June), Leigh Newton (Alex), Danny (Cade) and Tim (Karen); grandchildren, Travis, Elizabeth, Andy, Michelle, Anna, Scott, Sarah, Amanda, Allison, Clark and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sadie; and a host of family and friends. Travis is preceded in death by his parents, M.L. and Beulah Nichols; seven brothers and one sister; and grandson, Will Barth. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 9:30AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Travis' name to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, give.candle.org/generaldonation or to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, www.broadmoormethodist.org/give. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019