Travis John Edward Phillips died Monday August 12, just a few months before his 100th birthday December 13th. He is survived by his wife Val Jeanne, son David Lowell Phillips and wife Joan, son Geoffrey Lloyd Phillips and wife Rita, daughter Hannah Christine Phillips, son Christopher Edmund Phillips and wife Marta, and numerus (53) grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dr. Phillips was employed as a Crystallographer at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in his early career. He was a Professor Emeritus Professor at Purdue University Calumet for 25 years until his retirement. He was a visiting professor at Northwestern University and NSF research award at Tufts University. Dr. Phillips was awarded a Ph.D. from Ohio State University, received a Master of Science degree from University of Iowa, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now named University of Northern Iowa). He was a lifelong member of the ACS (American Chemical Society) and the American Crystallographer Association. In Baton Rouge, Dr. Phillips enjoyed sharing the gifts of singing and Lay-reading as an active member at St. Michaels and St. Augustine's Episcopal Churches as a Vestry member. Dr. Phillips was a World War II veteran and served as an Engineer on a PT boat protecting the US coast from hostile German U-boats and other threats. Memorial Services will be held at St. Augustines Episcopal Church in Central at 11:00am Friday August 23rd. A reception will follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019