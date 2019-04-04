Travis Kentrell Carr, 33, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 24, 2019. A viewing will be Sat. Apr. 6, 2019 at 8 AM until religious service for 10 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Burial at Mt. Pilgrim Society. He is survived by his parents, Henry Lee Sr. (Shirley) Carr; four children, Travis Jr., Trevon, Traneciya, Traniya and one unborn child. Condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Kentrell Carr.
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019