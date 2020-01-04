Travis Knighten a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 40. Travis will be remembered for his big heart, kindness and infectious laugh. He enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Port Vincent, cooking gumbo in grandmother's pot, fishing and cheering for the Saints and LSU Tigers.Travis was preceded in death by his father, Roger L. Knighten; paternal grandparents, Velora Knighten Carlton & Herbert Knighten; step-grandfather, Richard Carlton; maternal grandparents, John & Julia Fitzgerald; uncle, Jimmy Knighten; cousin, Eric Knighten. Travis is survived by his mother Johnnie Fitzgerld; daughter, Kirsten Knighten; brothers, Justin Knighten & Ryan Knighten; sister, Erin Pritchard & nephew, Justus Knighten; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his partner Amber Calvert, and her daughter Serena McLin and child Pierce McLin. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12 pm until the funeral service begins at 2pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020