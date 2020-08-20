1/1
Travis L. Barber Sr.
Travis L. Barber, Sr., age 49, of Zachary, LA departed this life, Monday, August 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Iris Douglas Barber; loving parents, Gibson and Betty Barber; six loving children Dominique Smith-Barber, Travis (Lil Travis) Barber (Michelle), Travion Profet, Brandon Barber, Darius Barber and Madison Barber; sisters Vernell B. Neff, Jeanell Barber and Latosha Rucker; brother David Barber (Carondelette). Viewing at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Zachary, LA, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Viewing only! Masks are required!

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Jones
Acquaintance
or

