Travis L. Barber, Sr., age 49, of Zachary, LA departed this life, Monday, August 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Iris Douglas Barber; loving parents, Gibson and Betty Barber; six loving children Dominique Smith-Barber, Travis (Lil Travis) Barber (Michelle), Travion Profet, Brandon Barber, Darius Barber and Madison Barber; sisters Vernell B. Neff, Jeanell Barber and Latosha Rucker; brother David Barber (Carondelette). Viewing at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Zachary, LA, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Viewing only! Masks are required!

