Travis "T-Baby" Parker, age 37, a native of Tunica and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on March 20, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Diana Parker and Norman Whitaker (Cynthia). He is survived by his children, TJ, Zaccheous, Zedekiah, Zephaniah, Zion and Amir; grandmother, Mary Parker; siblings, Marcus, Elvin, Evan, Erwin and Normon and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020