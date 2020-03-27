Travis "T-Baby" Parker, age 37, native of Tunica and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on March 20, 2020. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Diana Parker and father, Norman Whitaker (Cynthia). In addition, he is survived by his children, Travis (TJ), Zaccheous, Zedekiah (DK), Zephaniah (Niah), Zion and Amir; siblings, Marcus, Elvin (BJ), Evan, Erwin and Normon; niece A'nirayah and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020